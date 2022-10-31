The chart-topper was in Leigh to tell Hollie Parr, partner Oliver Bond and son Joel that they were receiving a huge early Christmas gift courtesy of Virgin Media O2 reaching more than one million customers of its Volt service.

The beloved TV personality found himself in the Right Place Right Time to bring joy to NHS worker Hollie and her young family.

Alongside a Virgin Media O2 engineer, the Dance with Me Tonight-hitmaker stunned Oliver Bond – a director at local firm Panda Access Services – when he knocked on their door unannounced and handed over a huge haul of tech goodies, including a new TV, gaming consoles and a tablet.

Oliver Bond, son Joel and Olly Murs

They will also receive a year’s free Volt services and tickets to Olly’s upcoming 2023 tour.

While Hollie, a recent Virgin Media O2 customer who joined the network earlier this year, was working at her local A&E ward during Olly’s visit and was unable to meet him in person, the TV presenter surprised her with a video call during a break in her shift.

Hollie, who has worked for the NHS for five and half years is pregnant with the couple’s first child together, a girl, which they’re expecting next year.

A delighted Hollie Parr chats to Olly Murs

Hollie said: “It was such a shock to see Olly in my house – we live on a quiet road and have only recently moved in so definitely weren’t expecting a celebrity to knock on the door!

"We’re all huge fans of tech in the family, whether that’s for online gaming or sitting down to stream a movie together, so this bundle is hugely welcome.

"Oliver and I are expecting a baby early in 2023 too so the year’s free service will be a great help.”

“I was really excited to help Virgin Media O2 celebrate reaching the milestone of one million Volt customers,” said Olly.

“And I couldn’t have been happier that the millionth customer, Hollie, was a key worker. It was a real privilege spending time in her home and with her family, especially knowing how much the giveaway will help them stay connected with their loved ones.

"I really hope they enjoy all their new tech goodies and I look forward to welcoming Hollie’s family to my tour next year.”