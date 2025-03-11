A Wigan borough firm has stepped in with a rescue deal for a family-run bakery which closed down after 120 years.

East Lancashire residents were stunned when much-loved Oddie’s closed in January, with the loss of 100 jobs.

But now bakery Waterfields, which is based in Leigh, has secured the future of Oddie’s shops in Nelson, Colne and Burnley.

Each store will continue trading under the Oddie’s name and all staff will remain in place. The bakeries now operate separately from the original Oddie family.

The Waterfields bakery on Manchester Road, Leigh

But one change will be the introduction of a selection of Waterfields’ products alongside those on sale in Oddie’s stores.

Waterfields is working closely with managing director Lara Oddie to preserve her firm’s long-standing reputation for friendly service and beloved baked goods, upholding a legacy that spans more than a century.

Scott Davies, a director at Waterfields, said: “Our priority is keeping these local bakeries alive and thriving. Independent bakeries are the home champions of proper fresh bakes and we understand how important Oddie’s is to the community.

“Our commitment is to maintain Oddie’s bakeries in the local community, while also introducing some of Waterfields’ favourite savouries and cream cakes that we think customers will love. We’re excited to bring the best of both bakeries together.”

Founded in Leigh in 1926, Waterfields has a long history of family baking in the region.

It now has 36 shops across the North West selling pies, pasties and sausage rolls, and cream cakes like flans, iced buns and doughnuts.