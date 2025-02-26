The story of a two-time refugee who overcame all the odds to become a well-known GP in Wigan has been brought to life by her granddaughter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A graphic novel created by Miriam Gold tells the incredible story of her grandmother Dr Elena Zadik.

And she will soon return to the borough for the first time in years for a special event where she will share her memories of Dr Zadik, alongside former patient BBC DJ Shaun Keaveny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Elena Zadik and Dr Frank Zadik

Elena was born into a Jewish family in Ukraine during the Russian civil war, but they fled when she was two years old due to politics and anti-semitism.

They moved to Leipzig, Germany, where they shared a room with another family and life was “pretty good for a while” for the teenager.

She was going to school, living a “normal” life and dreamt of becoming a doctor after seeing a cupping treatment.

But life became difficult in the 1930s, when she could no longer attend school as a Jew, and her parents sent her to England when she was 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miriam Gold and the cover of her book Elena: A Hand Made Life

Miriam said: “She lived on her own in a boarding house and studied really hard to get the right exams and qualifications to get into medical school and she did it. People thought she wouldn’t do it, but she did.”

Elena went to Sheffield Medical School to study to become a doctor.

While there, she met German refugee Frank Zadik and they fell in love – but life was not easy for the couple.

Miriam, 50, said: “Their life was very difficult. The war was obviously difficult for everyone, but they were state-less Jews. England had a policy of interning all German citizens, including Jews, and my grandfather was sent to Canada. They both lost their jobs and their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Elena Zadik

"They were newlyweds and medical students and it was very difficult.

"Very sadly her parents died in Auschwitz. They fled to France and were arrested there.”

Elena gave birth to their first child in 1942 and qualified as a doctor just six months later.

Frank was later released and served as a doctor in the British army, while Elena welcomed their second child, worked as a doctor and was a warden during the Sheffield blitz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC DJ Shaun Keaveny

Miriam said: “I just don’t know how she did it. She would be working in the day and often in the air raid shelter at night."

While times were tough, a big change came after the war with the introduction of the National Health Service.

"She saw awful deprivation in Sheffield. It was pre-NHS and she always said the day the NHS was founded in 1948 was the best day of her life. It was wonderful for her and my grandfather when they had babies, but the NHS was for everyone,” Miriam said.

In 1950, the Zadik family moved to Leigh, where Elena worked as a GP for 40 years and was a founding member of Grasmere Surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miriam said: “During that time she knew whole dynasties. She met children, parents and grandparents, and sometimes their great-grandparents.

"She would sometimes work at Firs Maternity Home and she also did some work as an anaesthetist. She was very hard-working in the area.

"She retired in 1990 but was very well thought of and still is, as I have discovered, by many people in the area.”

Meanwhile, Frank worked as an orthopaedic surgeon at Wigan and Leigh infirmaries and looked after a wide range of patients, including many miners. He worked alongside Prof Sir John Charnley, who pioneered the first total hip replacement,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple had four children in total and remained in Leigh, with Elena dying in 2006 at the age of 86.

She bequeathed two paintings by Wigan artist and her patient Theodore Major to Wigan Council “in gratitude for maintaining the parks of Leigh and the Pennington Country Park which have given me immense pleasure and have added much to the quality of life in Leigh”.

Miriam says her grandmother was “rooted” in the community and described her as an “amazing” woman.

An art teacher, she was inspired to create a graphic novel telling her grandmother’s story, entitled Elena: A Hand Made Life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I took her story very much for granted, because it was part of my family life and when I started mentioning it to people, they said it would make a really good book. It’s also very pertinent with some of the political stuff going on in the UK.

"I worked on this story. I won a place on a writing course at the London Library and I got an agent who sent my book to Jonathan Cape. They loved it and felt it was a book that had universal appeal. There’s a strand in the North, grandparents, the Jewish diaspora.”

Miriam says the feedback has been “really, really positive” since the book was published and it was even named as one of the best graphic novels of 2024 by two national newspapers.

It has been shortlisted for the Wingate Prize, a literary award for fiction and non-fiction books conveying Jewishness to the general reader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The thing I have loved most of all has been the reaction of people that knew my grandmother, people from Leigh, former patients, former neighbours.”

Miriam will share stories from her book during a special event at Leigh Library on Thursday, March 6, where she will be joined by DJ Shaun Keaveny, who was one of her mother’s patients.

People will be able to ask questions, have their book signed and share memories of Dr Zadik.

The event is sold out, but Miriam is keen to hear from anyone with memories of her grandmother and suggests they send her a message via Instagram @miriamgold.

"I would love anyone who knew my grandmother to get in touch with me,” she said.