Wigan borough hairdresser to take on 24 hour challenge to raise money for a friend who is fighting cancer

Claire Petrie will take part in a 24 hour 'hairathon'

Claire Petrie, 41, who owns Style and Smile, on Market Street in Atherton, will take part in a ‘hairathon’ at the salon on Sunday, November 28.

The money raised will go to Estelle Wignall, 27, who has stage 4 ovarian cancer and is seeking funds for treatment abroad.

Estelle Wignall has stage 4 ovarian cancer and is seeking funds for treatment abroad

Miss Petrie said: “Friends and family have been doing fund-raising events for her, so we decided to do the 24 ‘hairathon.’

“Girls have shaved their hair for her, so I thought ‘what could I do?’”

“I am doing it with my friend. Everyone calls us the female version of Ant and Dec, so we are dressing up as them. My last two clients are coming in at 8.30am, which will take me through until the finish.”

Estelle, who is from Hindley, was diagnosed for the second time last year, after previously having a tumour removed when she was 22.

She is a mother to her 18 month daughter, Brooke, with her husband Mike.

Helping the family makes the fund-raiser even more important for Miss Petrie, who has been friends with Estelle for 10 years.

She said: “It’s just so sad. Every penny we raise is going to her. I just want to raise awareness and as much money as I can, but I think I can get quite a lot.”

The challenge will start at 10.30am on Sunday and finishes at the same time the following morning, with bookings all through the night.

This includes hair cuts, colourings, nails, as well as a raffle.

Miss Petrie said: “I love cutting hair. I will keep myself awake with lots of coffee.

“I will be buzzing with the adrenaline, and I’m quite the night owl anyway. The clients will keep me going.”