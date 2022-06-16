Wigan borough operatic society give special award to their heroic piano accompanist

Following a successful production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera Iolanthe at St Joseph’s Hall, Leigh, the Three Towns held its annual dinner and awards evening at Culcheth Village Club.

And in recognition of an “outstanding contribution to the life and work of the society” the prestigious Margaret Dakin Memorial Award’was presented to Nicola Dagnall.

The 36-year-old pianist was presented with the prize by former musical director Rod Dakin who said: “I am so delighted to present this award to Nicola. It is well deserved for her 14 years of dedication and hard work.”

Left to right: Colin Magenty, Enid Magenty, Ursula Lightford, Nicola Dagnall, Alison Rawlinson and Bruce Deakin

Nicola accompanies the society at their concerts and at weekly Tuesday evening rehearsals, also from January to May prior to the show, for principals’ rehearsals.

She is also a member of the concert music selection committee. Over the years of lockdown Nicola lead virtual rehearsals every Tuesday evening and hosted virtual coffee mornings on occasional Saturdays.

Ann Batchelor, chairwoman of The Three Towns said: “Thank you so much Nicola, you really are a star! “

Nicola Dagnall

Nicola said: “I have been playing the piano since I was nine and it’s a privilege being able to play the piano for The Three Towns, and to be given an award for it means even more.

"Music isn’t just a hobby, it’s a lifestyle and Three Towns are a big family. You may turn up to rehearsal with a frown, but you go home with a smile.”

Long service awards for affiliation to the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) were presented by Ann Batchelor to Colin Magenty for 60 years service; Enid Magenty for 55 years; Janet Bennet and Ursula Lightford for 30 years; Alison Rawlinson and Bruce Deakin for 15 years; and Monica King for 10 years.

The society is now in rehearsal for its annual concert which will take place on Friday and Saturday November 18 and 19 at St Joseph’s Hall.