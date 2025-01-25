Wigan borough prepares to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

By Sian Jones
Published 25th Jan 2025, 04:55 BST
Wigan Council will host two events to recognise Holocaust Memorial Day, marking 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Taking place on Monday January 27 two separate services will be held at Wigan and Leigh town halls.

Pupils from St John Fisher High School will perform at the Holocaust Memorial Day commemoration event at Wigan Town HallPupils from St John Fisher High School will perform at the Holocaust Memorial Day commemoration event at Wigan Town Hall
They will feature performances and readings by schoolchildren and a resident creative writing group.

This year’s theme is ‘For a Better Future’ with borough residents of all ages encouraged to attend and learn more about the past, empathise more with people today, and work to build a better future.

Coun David Molyneux, leader of Wigan Council said: “This year marks 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and 30 years since the end of the genocide in Bosnia.

“Holocaust Memorial Day is always an incredibly important date in our calendar, and it’s a timely opportunity for us to come together to remember victims and all those affected.”

Local schoolchildren, from Sacred Heart RC Primary School and St John Fisher RC High, will be performing at each of the ceremonies, with readings from members of the Leigh Paperback Writers group.

Additional reflective readings and guest speakers will also be part of the ceremonies.

The events are free to attend and open to the public, but tickets must be booked prior to attending.

The Wigan event is sold out but tickets for the Leigh memorial remain: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/holocaust-memorial-day-leigh-tickets-1145298080389

