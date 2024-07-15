Wigan borough shopping centre offering stay and play this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A shopping centre in Wigan has announced the return of its stay and play for the summer holidays.

Spinning Gate Shopping Centre has announced the return of their free summer children’s play area.

Throughout August, Spinning Gate is providing a free fun children’s play area packed with activities, including: summer games, soft play, bean bags, colouring zones, reading corners and a chance for families to enjoy a break away from shopping.

From Monday 5 August until Saturday 31 August, children (accompanied by an adult) are welcome to a summer of play to make new friends, have fun & make memories. The mall will come alive with the play area: colourful garden games, activities, colouring sheets, on artificial grass enclosed within white picket fencing - everything needed for an enjoyable mini summer break.

Karen Cox, Centre Manager of Spinning Gate Shopping Centre said:

"Since 2018, we have provided a free children’s area on the mall, during the school summer holidays for families to relax & enjoy. Each year, hundreds of families take a break from shopping & enjoy making memories in centre with us. Hearing lots of children, make new friends, squealing with laughter as they have fun in our play area is wonderful.

Here at Spinning Gate, we are fortunate to provide this free area on the mall for families to enjoy, with the current cost of living crisis impacting our community, it is vital that we continue to provide free accessible child friendly events, entertainment & activities on the mall for children to play.

We hope you have a lovely time exploring our games & activities, new for summer 2024.

We are looking forward to celebrating another summer with our local community enjoying our play area, whatever the weather!”

The Spinning Gate stay & play area is located on the mall, outside Costa Coffee & is open daily from Monday 5 until Saturday 31 August. Children of all ages are welcome, but MUST be accompanied & supervised by an adult at all times. Groups & nurseries are welcome to attend & there is no requirement to book sessions in advance. Quieter times for the play area include early mornings & late afternoons. The play area is accessible & everyone is welcome to attend, relax & enjoy.