Wigan borough to welcome a brand new Aldi

The supermarket chain will open its store in Tyldesley on December 16.

The new outlet on Shuttle Street will replace the existing store on Castle Street and will be run by Store Manager Alison Tsoi, along with a team of 26 colleagues from the local community.

It will offer more customers access to Aldi’s high quality, low-price products.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi

Aldi Store Manager Alison Tsoi said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Tyldesley. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Anyika Onoura join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Track and Field star Anyika Onoura added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

To coincide with the opening, the store is calling on local charities and food banks in Tyldesley to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Organisations that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week.

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected]