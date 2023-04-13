Wigan borough travel agency reveals where Brits are heading for extra bank holiday sun

With another bank holiday approaching for the King’s coronation in May, Barrhead Travel has seen a surge in bookings from people hoping to make the most of the three-day celebration.

Statistics confirm that May has become the third top month for travelling – behind June and July – with bookings increasing by 55 per cent compared to 2019.

Those looking to soak up the sun are able to enjoy a 10-day getaway using just four days of annual leave.

Travel agent Nicola Hodgson, from Barrhead Travel in Leigh, said: “Bank holidays have long been a popular time to travel but it’s really interesting to see how many people are optimising the extra holiday for the King’s coronation after only being announced late last year.

"Following a record-breaking Easter, it’s clear that people are making the most of their holidays and taking advantage of some of the fantastic deals available.

“The top durations across this bank holiday period are mainly seven nights or longer – so it looks like people have decided to tie in their annual leave and take a long trip. The fact that we’re seeing long-haul destinations, such as Canada, amongst the most sought-after places is a sign that holidaymakers are keen to tick-off long-awaited bucket list trips.

“May is a popular time for both families and friends to get away before the peak of summer.”

1 . Florida Florida is always a popular destination for thrill seekers of all ages. Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . Tenerife Those hoping to maximise the bank holiday by being in the sun are choosing Tenerife. Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . Costa Blanca With over 200km of Mediterranean coastline, people are jetting off to Costa Blanca for the upcoming bank holiday. Photo: submit Photo Sales

4 . Canada Long haul destinations such as Canada have also been popular with holidaymakers. Photo: submit Photo Sales