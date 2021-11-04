Wigan borough volunteer police officers recognised at mayoral reception

The special constables were recognised at a mayoral reception

The current cohort of special constables, who support community policing efforts alongside their full-time roles, were hosted by the Mayor Coun Yvonne Klieve at the Town Hall.

Their contributions were praised as part of the Place and Community Safety Partnership, which sees the council working alongside Greater Manchester Police and partner organisations.

Councillor Kevin Anderson, cabinet portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “Our borough’s members of the Special Constabulary play a huge role within the neighbourhood policing teams, reducing crime and improving community safety.

“Their dedication deserves recognition and it was fantastic to be able to thank them personally for what they do for our communities.”

Special Constables are provided with full training and have all the powers and authority of regular officers.

Coun Klieve, who presented special recognition awards at a reception in the Mayor’s Parlour earlier this week, said: “It was an honour to thank the Special Constables on behalf of our residents for all the work they do.

“Their ongoing commitment is remarkable and it is reassuring that we have such community-minded individuals serving our borough.”