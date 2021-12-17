Wigan borough youngsters in shape to express themselves about life under Covid

Project co-ordinator Brian Seddon runs the project Hexpress Yourself which encouraged youngsters to draw, paint and collage their thoughts and feelings of the Covid-19 lockdown in a hexagon frame.

This was then used to create a larger work of art.

There were contributions from children in Atherton, Tyldesley and Mosley Common in conjunction with Start Well Family Centre.

Brian Seddon

Three of the five boards are on display at Atherton Town Hall.