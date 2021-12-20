Wigan borough's green-fingered volunteers recognised in regional awards

Judges were left impressed

In total, 33 entrants claimed 37 awards in this year's regional In Bloom competition, with judges recognising the work carried out across a range of community spaces.

In the It’s Your Neighbourhood Competitions, 11 groups achieved Level 5 Outstanding and 12 groups achieved Level 4 Thriving.

Coun Chris Ready, portfolio holder for Communities and Culture, said: “I want to thank all the volunteers for the tireless work they have put in this year to make sure our borough remains such an attractive place to live.

Volunteers were recognised for their hard work

“While the 2020 competition was cancelled due to the pandemic, it was great to see our excellent volunteers quickly getting back together to show their pride in the appearance of our green spaces.

“Wigan Council’s Streetscene and Deal for Communities teams have also outdone themselves this year, helping Wigan achieve some of the highest awards of the night.

“In Bloom is a demonstration of The Deal in practice – residents taking pride and responsibility for their local area and volunteering to make their communities great places to live.”

Judges were impressed by the work carried out in community spaces

Wigan Council were also praised by the judges, with the borough being handed several awards.

This included gold in the Britain in Bloom category and Best in Large City category for the NW Region.

The borough’s parks were recognised too by judges with Jubilee Park and Pennington Hall Park awarded Gold, while Mesnes Park received Silver.

If you are interested in joining an In Bloom group, contact Wigan Borough’s In Bloom coordinator on: [email protected]