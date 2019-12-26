Wigan Boxing Day 2019: Wiganers hit the streets for annual fancy dress festivities

Boozy revellers are descending on Wigan town centre for the annual Boxing Day fancy dress bash this evening.



It's that time of year again when pubs and clubs across the town become packed to the rafters with partygoers dressed as all sorts of colourful characters, from superheroes to Spice Girls. Here's a quick preview of just some of the creative revellers from this evening. A full gallery of the fancy dress festivities will be uploaded tomorrow (Friday, December 27).

Wigan Council's Safe Haven team will be operating in King Street this evening to support clubbers on what is one of Wigan's most popular social events.

Coun Yvonne Klieve, lead member for night time economy at Wigan Council said: “The Safe Haven initiative is one we’re proud to pilot in Wigan.

“Our amazing volunteers from St John’ Ambulance have done a great job since November by offering low-level medical and practical support in order to ease pressure on front line services.

“Tonight, they will be on hand again to provide help and reassurance to our night-time visitors.”

