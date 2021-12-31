Wigan boys praised for their actions in helping an elderly woman get home safely

The four boys found the elderly woman near the park in Ince

The four boys flagged down cars near Ince Park, as they looked for assistance after finding the woman sitting on the floor near the footpath on Wednesday evening.

She had been walking her dog since 5pm, but had got confused while she was out.

The group did not want to leave her, and with no houses nearby they tried to get the attention of drivers passing by.

Eventually at around 9.30pm a car stopped to provide support.

They were able to find out the address of the woman to safely get her home, where they also contacted her son.

The boys were riding on electric scooters at the time, and are believed to be called Tom, Kayden, Callum and Dec.

They received praise on social media for their kind actions.

One person wrote: “Young kids get such bad press and you hardly hear about the good deeds they do, so I really hope this gets back to them and their parents, just to say how grateful the family are that they stayed with her and how fantastic they all acted.

“You should all be very proud of yourselves.”

Another added: “Oh I love this, well done lads.”

With a third agreeing: “Well done, brilliant lads.”

Do you know who the boys are? Get in touch with us at [email protected]