Wigan boy’s toy sale in memory of his nan

Emma Jacovelli, Fletcher and Lindsay

Fletcher Boot, from Appley Bridge, hosted a driveway stall and asked members of the community for donations to St Catherine’s Hospice which nursed his nanna Christine in her final days.

He raised an amazing £350 for the Lostock Hall hospice by selling items including his beloved dinosaur and superhero figures.

His mum, Lindsay, said: “Fletcher has always been very caring in nature and wanting to help others. He is well known in the village because of various gestures he’s made to the community to make them smile, such as hanging small Easter decorations in gardens of 25 houses during lockdown.

“We are moving house and we were sorting through his room when he asked me if he could host a driveway sale.

“He devised a plan and decided not to charge specific prices, but instead to ask people to make a donation of their choice to the hospice if they wished.

“His friendly nature really made the stall a success and he even had people posting money through our door the following week to add to his donations!”

Emma Jacovelli, the hospice’s head of community engagement, said: “What a thoughtful and generous young man Fletcher is.

“To give away his favourite toys so they can be enjoyed by other children, whilst raising money for our charity at the same time is really

incredible.

“I can’t tell you how grateful we are for his kindness – Fletcher’s amazing donation will really help us to provide care and support to other local families who need our help. On behalf of everyone at St Catherine’s, I would like to say a very big ‘thank you’ to Fletcher and his family!”

To help St Catherine’s Hospice, email [email protected] or call 01772 629171.