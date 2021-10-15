Wigan brass group commended by national organising body for their spirit during lockdown
Astley Unlimited Band, which is one of four bands and a choir associated with the Astley Youth Band group, has been commended by national organising body Brass Band England for its members’ community spirit particularly during lockdown.
Friday, 15th October 2021, 3:29 pm
BBE President Mike Kilroy praised the band for keeping in touch with members, continuing rehearsals online and remaining at the heart of the community.
The conference was live streamed from the life centre in Sale, so musical director of the band Helen Minshall was able to collect the award in person.
The community spirit award was given to the band of around 35 players who range in age from players in mid-20s to late-80s.
