Astley Unlimited band

BBE President Mike Kilroy praised the band for keeping in touch with members, continuing rehearsals online and remaining at the heart of the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The conference was live streamed from the life centre in Sale, so musical director of the band Helen Minshall was able to collect the award in person.

The community spirit award was given to the band of around 35 players who range in age from players in mid-20s to late-80s.