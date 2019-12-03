Wigan brother and sister chosen to model special gems

A Wigan brother and sister have been chosen to model special gems that will raise money for regional child health care.

The Oli the Elephant Collection has been created for Liverpool Alder Hey Children’s Hospital by city-based Wongs Jewellers.

And among the four young patients chosen to show it off in adverts are Bethan and Oliver McOwat from Billinge.

Bethan, 10, and six-year-old Oliver both have cystic fibrosis: a genetic condition that affects mostly the lungs, but can also affect the pancreas, liver, kidneys, and intestine. A build-up of sticky mucus on the lungs can cause frequent lung infections and hospital stays.

To manage the condition, Bethan and Oliver need to take 30 to 40 tablets every day along with other drugs, have regular physio and exercise and control what they eat. The risk of passing bugs to each other means that they can’t interact with other children with the same condition. Bethan spent the whole of last summer in Alder Hey due to a lung infection. She has had four hospital stays in the last year but is currently doing well.

Despite their daily struggles, they are fun-loving siblings that love to do the same stuff as other children their ages.

Bethan likes spending times with friends and her new high school, and Oliver is chatty and currently enjoys creating superhero accessories.

Parents Lisa and Ian said: “We are so proud of Bethan and Oliver; they take everything in their stride and are fantastic children.”

Alder Hey is very close to the hearts of the Wong family. Brian and Susan Wong, who founded the firm, received great support from its bereavement centre after the loss of their son David.

MD Peter Wong said: “We hope that anyone who has been on a journey with Alder Hey, including children, adults and the fantastic teams that work tirelessly to save lives, will find these pieces really special and meaningful. I’m proud to announce that 100 per cent of the profits will be donated to the charity from Wongs Jewellers.”

Fiona Ashcroft, CEO of Alder Hey Children’s Charity said: “Just like Alder Hey, the jewellery is something very special and we can’t wait to show it off.”

The sterling silver range includes earrings, bracelets, pendants, lapel pin, charms and cufflinks in silver and with pink or blue enamelling with prices starting at £30.

The collection is available online at https://www.wongsjewellers.co.uk/ and https://www.alderheycharity.org