Wigan bus driver swaps departure times for finish line in charity fund-raiser

David Hunt, from Wigan, was among nine workers from bus operator Stagecoach Manchester to take part in the 10km Great Manchester Run.

They raised more than £3,300 for the firm's official charitable partner Forever Manchester, taking the total raised since November 2019 to £14,000.

David, a driver based at the Sharston depot, encouraged his colleagues to register for the race and has been involved in promoting health and fitness at work, recently winning Star of the Month in recognition of his efforts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Wasnidge and David Hunt at the Great Manchester Run

He personally raised more than £1,300 by taking part in the run.

He said: “I've taken part in various fund-raising activities with Stagecoach, which have all been hugely successful, and the Great Manchester Run is no different. It felt really great to be out there running with the team.

“Collectively as a team, we managed to raise over £3,300 which is just amazing.

"I try my best to keep everyone at work motivated, as I think it’s really important for people to stay as active as possible when working jobs which require a lot of sitting down, and I’m proud to have been able to combine this with fund-raising that benefits the local communities we serve.”

Lee Wasnidge, managing director of Stagecoach Manchester, said: “I’m extremely proud of my colleagues and friends at Stagecoach Manchester for joining me in the 10km run and raising a staggering £3,300 for our charity partner Forever Manchester. It was great to get out there and join the rest of the city in raising money for such deserving causes.”

Jean Mills, head of philanthropy development at Forever Manchester, said: “It’s a massive thank you from Forever Manchester for the great support from Stagecoach in raising a wonderful £3,300 from running the Great Manchester 10k. Every penny raised will support grassroots community projects across Greater Manchester where Stagecoach operates."