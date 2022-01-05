Wigan businesses experiencing mixed fortunes in dealing with Covid-19 staff shortages

Fifteens at Standish has been forced to close until next week

The pub Fifteens at Standish is one place that has been forced to close until next week due to the latest surge in the virus.

Meanwhile, supermarkets generally seem to be coping well in managing the situation, and state they are not being negatively impacted across the UK.

A spokesperson for ASDA said: “As cases continue to rise across the UK we are well prepared and have experience in managing colleague absence, so at this current time it is not affecting our operation.

Tesco and other supermarkets in Wigan are coping with the situation

“We are however staying close to the situation and have plans in place to be ready should the number of colleagues off work increase.”

Tesco are also controlling the situation, and while there has been some absences in their Wigan stores, it has not been on a major scale.

A spokesperson said: “We are monitoring the situation closely but current Covid absences are lower than at previous points during the pandemic.

“We have plenty of colleagues in stores and across our distribution network who continue to work hard to ensure we can serve our customers.”