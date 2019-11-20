Wigan businesses get into the festive spirit

Independent businesses on a Wigan street are teaming up for a festive event encouraging residents to think about shopping local this Christmas.

Cafe Rosso and Leo’s Patisserie and Emporium are teaming up with neighbouring Wigan Lane concern Rachel’s Toyshop for an evening to draw Wiganers to the Swinley retail spot.

The businesses will offer refreshments, food tasting and glasses of mulled wine and prosecco along with a raffle ticket given out for any purchase made.

And the traders hope that getting people through the doors the week of Black Friday, which has come to mark the start of the festive shopping bonanza, will encourage them to support the borough’s local entrepreneurs in the run-up to Christmas.

Stephen Blundell, who along with Will Catlin runs both Cafe Rosso and Leo’s Patisserie and Emporium, said: “We’re right in the middle of the community and we want to create a bit of a buzz with a few weeks until Christmas.

“Hopefully a bit of an event will draw people in. We should have decorations in all the shops.

“It’s a shop local event really and we need to do that because of online shopping.

“We hear a lot about the diminishing high street and we want to get people back in their local shops, supporting the local community and employing people who live in the local area.

“It’s late-night shopping that night too, so hopefully people will come.”

The event is on November 28 from 4pm until 8pm.