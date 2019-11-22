Wigan businesses have a ball at gala fund-raiser supporting dementia charity

Businesses from across Wigan turned out in force to support a dementia charity at a gala ball.



Organised by Diane Wilde from Rutter Green Estate and Letting Agents, the event was hosted for free by Gathurst Golf Club in Shevington, and featured an auction, entertainment from singer Chloe Erika Pownell and a DJ.

More than £1,800 was raised for The Lewy Body Society, a national charity which has its headquarters at Westwood Park in Wigan.

The charity is the only one in the country to focus solely on Lewy body dementia, which is the second most common type of dementia after Alzheimer’s disease.

Since it was founded 13 years ago, the Lewy Body Society has funded over £1m in research so that the disease can be better understood and treated.

Raffle and auction prizes were donated by BforB Wigan, North West Printer Solutions, Personal Will Services, Pixi Dust Entertainment, RADCaT Ltd, StoneHouse Salon (Wigan), Not Just Travel Near and Far, UHY Hacker Young (Manchester), Wigan Athletic, Wigan Warriors Foundation, Holiday Inn Express Wigan, Steve Broady Financial Advisor, Lloyds Travel, Alison Butler.

Jacqueline Cannon, Chief Executive of the Lewy Body Society, said: “We had a truly brilliant night and I would like to thank Rutter Green and everyone who came and bought raffle tickets, made donations and bid for auction prizes.

“Although we work across the UK, we love being part of the community here in Wigan and the support from local businesses has been incredible. Not many people have heard of Lewy body dementia, but it can be a devastating disease.

“Every penny raised at events like this helps us to support families and fund research.”

For more information about the charity visit www.lewybody.org.