Wigan businessman is shaken - but not stirred - by amazing charity mission

More than £15,000 has already been pledged to a good cause as a brave businessman prepares to recreate one of the most famous movie stunts ever performed by James Bond.

Adventurous Malcolm Graham, 72, will jump off the Verzasca Dam in Switzerland on July 12 – made famous when 007 did the jump himself in the opening scene of GoldenEye.

Malcolm, who has run Brick Store in Ince for 30 years, hopes to raise £20,000 for Derian House Children’s Hospice.

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/malcdoes007forderian.