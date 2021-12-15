Wigan businessman’s new clothing brand will boost Rays of Sunshine

In 2016, Jon Clarke from Golborne, received the devastating news that his father had terminal cancer and was given just 10 months to live.

But it was this sad episode in his life that would prove the trigger to help those much younger who are battling all kinds of cruel variants of the illness,

While at The Christie hospital in Manchester for one of his appointments, Jon and his dad accidentally ended up on the children’s ward and this prompted a promise to be made that Jon would do something to help children suffering from this terrible disease.

Jon Clarke

A lover of fashion and a ather of three, Jon wanted to do something that could provide a long term financial donation and that is where the idea of a fashion brand with a conscience came in.

He set to work to design and source a new clothing brand with the mission to give back and 2Gees Clothing was born.

Working with the Rays of Sunshine children’s charity, Jon ensures that a percentage of every sale will go towards granting wishes and providing hospital services for children with life threatening and life limiting illnesses in the UK.

Jon said: “I originally set up 2Gees back in 2016 shortly after the passing of my dad and the launch went really well and I was so pleased to be able to be sending regular donations to the charity.

“After a while I realised that I hadn’t dealt with my grief and was diagnosed with health anxiety.

“2Gees was put on hold but after a couple of years break I have decided it is now time to relaunch the brand and fulfil the promise made to my dad.”

The brand are originally relaunching with a mens range but a women’s range will follow in the new year.

Jon added: “I wanted to create a fashion brand with a conscience but it was important that the clothing be of high quality and be a brand that people want to wear.

“With every purchase made I will donate a percentage to Rays Of Sunshine Children’s Charity and will be able to update our customers on the fantastic work that this charity does for children and families going through something that no child should ever have to suffer.”