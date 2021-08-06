Wigan cafe offers free meals to conquer child summer holiday hunger

The Hive Cafe, situated within The Brickworks on Hodson Street in Wigan, opened its doors for the first time this month and serves homemade breakfasts, lunches, cakes, refreshments and snacks.

As part of The Brick’s Holiday Hardship Campaign this summer, the cafe is offering free meals for children and low-priced meals for accompanying adults throughout August.

The charity’s initiative is looking to alleviate some of the short-term pressure placed upon families, who may be facing financial hardship during the school summer holidays.

Pat Kelly, cook at The Hive

“However, two in five children in the UK living under the poverty line are not eligible for free school meals and therefore receive no additional support. The Brick is offering free meals to all children throughout August and in addition we are providing meals from just £1 for mums, dads, grandparents and carers who visit us with their children. Our long-term aim is to tackle the underlying issues causing poverty, and by supporting The Hive Cafe, people will be doing so much more than just buying a meal or snack. Together, we will ensure that children are not held back by poor diets and hunger.”

Cook Pat Kelly, who has 20 years of experience in the hospitality sector, said: “I am looking forward to welcoming families into The Hive Cafe this summer, and to serve up free and low-priced homemade meals and drinks for anyone who comes through our doors. We want everyone who leaves The Hive to know that the money they spend is helping people in our community who really need it.

“The Hive is a warm and welcoming hub of the community so I would say to anyone who hasn’t visited us yet to stop by for a brew, as everyone is welcome here!”

Ms Green added: “By visiting and supporting The Hive Cafe, you are doing so much more than just buying a drink or a meal. When you buy a coffee at The Hive, you are also helping to provide coaching for individuals including mental health support, building self-esteem, improving confidence and decision making.

“When you buy a cake at The Hive Cafe, you are also helping to buy a bus ticket for someone who has just found their first paid job after overcoming many hardships in life and when you buy a Friday fry-up at The Hive Cafe, you are also helping to provide work experience and placements for individuals in the community to gain employability skills.

“I would urge anyone who is yet to visit The Hive Cafe to stop by and to leave knowing that they are doing much more than just enjoying a snack or meal.”

Free children’s meals and picnic lunch bags are available at The Hive Cafe on weekdays during August. It is open from 10am to 2pm.

To support The Brick’s Holiday Hardship Campaign, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/holidayhardship2021