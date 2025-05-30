A hair salon is hosting a fund-raising event for a Wigan mum who discovered that her cancer had spread to her brain almost two years after being given the all-clear.

In July 2022 Carrie Howard was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, which is the most aggressive form of the disease.

After undergoing a mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy, the mum-of-two celebrated beating cancer in 2023.

Scans from the neck down showed no signs of the disease, and she felt "like life could begin again."

Carrie with her husband James and sons Theo and Ruben

But nearly two years later, in December 2024, troubling symptoms began to surface.

Persistent headaches and problems with balance led her to visit her GP three times.

Each time, she was prescribed medication for vertigo, but the symptoms stubbornly persisted.

Carrie discovered that the cancer had spread to her brain earlier this year

It wasn’t until the 43-year-old had an MRI scan that Carrie was diagnosed with metastatic brain cancer after two tumours were discovered.

Carrie endured a seven-hour operation which removed one tumour but the second was deemed inoperable.

Carrie has been offered another six months of intensive chemotherapy through the NHS.

However, at the moment, she is too unwell to begin treatment.

Mirror and Mane are hosting an event to help raise money for Carrie's treatment

Carrie said: “When I rang the bell thinking I had beaten cancer, it felt like a weight lifted and life could begin again.

“We thought the chemo had mopped up cancer anywhere else in the body and I was cancer-free.

“But the brain tumour was there all along.

“It was very hard having to sit the boys down again and say ‘mummy has to go through more treatment’.

“If I knew at the time, I would have had a private MRI scan to check my entire body.

“We’re looking at immunotherapy. The problem with Wigan is they’ve only treated two people like me. "They’ve said chemo has got more chance of working now because I’ve had the operation. "Since the operation I’ve not been 100 per cent myself, it takes a while to get back to normal." Carrie’s friend Rebecca van der Lee has set up a Gofundme to help raise money for alternative treatments, which she would have to seek privately, to prolong her time with her husband, James, 43, and their two sons, Theo, 14, and Ruben, 10. So far it has already raised more than £18,000. Mirror and Mane is also hosting a day of free blow dries along with a raffle and coffee and cake on Sunday June 1 to help raise money. Salon owner Abby Chapman said: “Carrie’s been coming to me over 15 years so we’re trying to raise as much as we can to help fund her treatment. "She’s a loyal client and a good friend as well. "We’ve already filled the spaces that we’ve got and we’ve got staff who have previously left the salon are coming back working.” Carrie added: “Its obviously really hard for my children but its amazing that people are getting together to do this.” As well as the fund-raiser at the salon, an event of live music and karaoke at The Farmers Arms in Bispham on June 6. To donate to Carrie’s treatment visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/mhfbw4-carries-cancer-battle