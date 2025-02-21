Wigan car meet alert: police impose 48-hour dispersal order
Officers have uncovered plans to use the A49 link road and Newtown Asda carpark as race tracks over the next two days and say they now plan to disrupt them in the interests of public safety.
As of 6pm today (Friday February 21) police will enforce a dispersal zone at the carpark and the bypass between its junctions with Warrington Road at Goose Green and Chapel Lane close to the town centre.
Patrols will also be stepped up in those areas.
A dispersal order is used in a wide range of situations in order to offer immediate relief to communities. These powers enable officers and PCSOs to direct a person who has engaged/likely to engage in anti-social behaviour, to leave a specified area and not to return for a period of 48 hours.
A post from Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP read: “A dispersal order will be in place this weekend from 6pm on Friday February 21 for 48 hours covering the full length of Westwood Way, Wigan A49 from Chapel Lane to its junction with Warrington road. Also, Asda car park, Soho Street, Robin Park Road, Wigan WN5 0XA.
“This is in response to information received concerning a possible car meet and recent reports of vehicles being driven in an unsafe and anti-social manner in the area.
“There will be a police presence to enforce the order and positive action will be taken against any individual driving dangerously or carelessly and in an anti-social manner.
"This includes having vehicles seized under the Police Reform Act 2002 and prosecution.”
Both locations have been regularly used for racing meets before, Asda for many years.
As well as there being trouble with car meets, many individuals have also been prosecuted for speeding along the link road since it opened, its having 40 and 30mph limits along its length.