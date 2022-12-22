The party from Ash Tree House in Hindley donated a sackful of toys which will help support less fortunate families this festive season.

They were determined to offer their support and asked their neighbours to donate toys that could be dropped off at the home located on Warwick Drive.

David Sheldon, 65, who has lived at Ash Tree House in March, said: “All children deserve a gift at Christmas and if this helps make it happen, then it’s worth all the effort the Salvation Army go to.”

The donation from Ash Tree care home will help those struggling this Christmas

With the ongoing cost of living crisis, thousands of people are expected to turn to the charity across 650 communities for support this winter.

Chris Durnan, the Home Manager at Ash Tree House, was grateful to the Hindley community for supporting the Christmas Present Appeal. He said: “We are always looking for ways to support the local community and what better cause than making children happy on Christmas Day.

"Thank you to everyone who generously donated a toy this year – they will make such a big difference to local families.”

Donations can still be made on the Salvation Army website to help make Christmas easier for those seeking help.

£19 could help provide a family with a box of groceries and modest gifts, allowing them to share a basic festive meal together.

