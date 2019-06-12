Wigan care home prepares to host its own talent show

A Wigan care home is channelling the spirit of popular reality TV shows and staging its own singing competition.

Ash Tree House Care Home in Hindley is launching Ash Tree Fest which will give budding singers the chance to hit top note as they battle it out for a cash prize.

Residents at the home will be joining the judging panel and the whole event will be compered by popular Wigan singer Bradley Fox, who visits Ash Tree House to entertain those living there.

Ash Tree Fest is now starting a talent search in the borough to unearth some musical gems of the future to take part.

Caretaker Gareth Ronan said: “It’s come from all the TV shows like Britain’s Got Talent. The residents also really enjoy Bradley coming in to do entertainment.

“We’re looking for singers of any age to take part, there’s no limit on it. We’re perhaps looking for people who mainly sing as a hobby.

“It’s all a bit of fun though obviously we are going to take the judging seriously. However, we’ve got residents on the panel and they are quite firm at times.

“It’s something a bit different for a care home to be doing and it’s about getting residents involved in as many things as we can.

“They get entertainment and they also get the chance to be Simon Cowell for the night. Everybody’s looking forward to it.”

Anyone wanting to take part has to perform two songs of their choice, with no restrictions on the style of music they pick.

Gareth says the home is hoping any major talents revealed through the contest could well end up being invited to join the roster of professional entertainers who visit Ash Tree House to sing for residents.

There is also a cash prize of £150 up for grabs in the talen competition.

The singing contest Ash Tree Fest at Ash Tree House Care Home is on Friday July 26. Entries are now open and close on Friday July 19.

Anyone wanting to take part should email ashtreefest@hotmail.com with their chosen songs.