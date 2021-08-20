Wigan care home resident celebrates her 103rd birthday in style

Vera Yates with family members and Coun Steven Dawber

Vera Yates, who lives at Ash Tree House, enjoyed champagne, cake and glorious weather at her garden party.

Mrs Yates says the whole day brought a simile to her face.

She said: “I loved every minute of the party. I also loved my birthday cake, it had my face on which really made me chuckle as everybody sang to me.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Yates, her family, and her friends at the care home enjoyed afternoon tea, as well as receiving a visit from Councillor Stephen Dawber, who delivered some flowers and sang happy birthday to her.

A special treat was also in store, as the care home’s much loved singer, Bradley Fox, performed there for the first time since March 2020.

He sung some of Vera’s favorite songs, including Agadoo by Black Lace.

“It was so good to listen to live music again in the garden. I am hugely grateful to the team, they did a fabulous job.”

Mrs Yates was born and raised in Atherton, as one of three siblings, and believes family is at the heart of everything.

After leaving school she completed a three-year apprenticeship in confectionery, and went on to open her own cake shop in Hindley called Yates.

She said: “It was always my goal as a young girl to open my own sweet shop, my favourites have always been a fan of a homemade cake with thick icing on top - I don’t think I will ever lose my sweet tooth.”

After meeting her husband, Earnest, on New Years Eve, the couple went on to marry and have four children.

The 103-year-old believes the secret to a long and happy life is to have a good hearty appetite as well as enjoying a fine aged whiskey too.

Lorraine Harris, the lifestyle manager at the care home, organised the event.

She said: “There is nothing Vera loves more than a party. Whatever the occasion you can count on her to be the life and soul of the celebrations.

“To celebrate her big day, we pulled out all the stops and really made it one to remember.”

Meanwhile, the home manager at Ash Tree House, Chris Durnham was happy they could give Mrs Yates a special day.

“Bringing a smile to my resident’s faces is all I can ask for and we always make a fuss on their birthdays.

“I know that Vera was over the moon to have a garden party and the weather was glorious too – seeing Vera and her family sharing a special birthday visit was also a huge high point of the day.”