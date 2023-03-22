Shawcross Care Home in Ashton has been bringing historic moments to life for residents as part of a Heroes and Heroines event.

Over 100 Four Seasons Health Care Group care homes across the UK have taken part in the project which saw residents exploring some of the events and people that have built history, as well as sharing their own knowledge and stories for a fascinating and fun trip down memory lane.

An Extraordinary Afternoon Tea Party kicked off the event, with residents dressing up as some of their favourite heroes and heroines to see what sort of conversations people like Tutankhamun, Queen Victoria and Neil Armstrong might have if seated together.

Residents Violet Huddard, June Hope and Sylvia Heys enjoying their history themed afternoon tea together

The home’s Magic Moments Coordinators have also created memory boxes full of things to help spark memories and prompt discussions including photographs and newspaper clippings, historical objects, poems, scents and music from different eras.

Resident, Sylvia Heys, 84, said: “I’ve had a super time finding out about some of the people who have made history. I was Neil Armstrong at our afternoon tea and I told everyone what it was like to be the first person to stand on the Moon!”

Resident June Hope, 83, said: “I thought history at school was boring but this has been so much fun. If my lessons had been like this, I might have paid more attention!”

Steve Gardner, who heads up the Magic Moments Activities Programme for the care home, said: “Our residents and team members have really enjoyed getting involved in this project, sharing their expertise and memories to bring history to life in a fun and entertaining way.