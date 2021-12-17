Wigan care home residents create festive crafts for their own Christmas market
A Wigan care home hosted a Christmas market full of homemade gifts ahead of the festive season.
The service based on King Street, Hindley, and overseen by Community Integrated Care, has been open for just over a year and looks after a range of people.
Support worker Scott Walsh, 30, said the event took place in order to make people aware of what they do and help raise money for a good cause.
He said: “The people who live here come from varied backgrounds and want to give a bit back to the community.
“The residents have been creating things to make money within the service.
“It gives them things to do while they live here, as well as being on a donation drive that is devoted to the homeless.
“The pandemic has been difficult for everyone, but these guys rely on us to get out.
“Doing the crafting is a massive thing for them.”
The event featured market stalls which were selling items such as decorations, key rings, sweet cones and other snacks.
As well as this, local author and illustrator Simon Rudd also donated a collection of things to be sold.
The service oversees two supported living bungalows for people with special needs, a lodge for people who need complex needs care and 15 units where people are supported with daily tasks such as shopping and washing.
