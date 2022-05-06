Wigan care home residents enjoy shopping and black pudding on day trip

Wigan care home residents took the chance to sample a famous North West delicacy while enjoying a day trip.

By Gaynor Clarke
Friday, 6th May 2022, 4:55 am

Residents from the Belong Wigan care village, in Platt Bridge, travelled to Bury to go shopping at its popular market.

They enjoyed browsing the many stalls and shops, looking out for the bargains on offer and seeing what treats they could pick up.

Belong Wigan care village residents at Bury Market

Of course, they could not visit Bury without tucking into some of the town’s world famous black pudding, which proved to be a hit.

Trips out are a key part of activities organised by Belong to entertain residents and keep them active.

Five years ago they spent a day getting up close and personal with a range of animals during a trip an Alzheimer’s and dementia-friendly Hope View Sensory Farm in Astley.

On another occasion residents visited Thompson House Equestrian Centre, in Standish, to experience what the site offers for people with special educational needs and disabilities

