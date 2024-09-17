Wigan care home staff celebrate at annual awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A care home provider based in Standish recently held their annual internal awards ceremony, the One in a Millennium Awards, celebrating its team's dedication and outstanding achievements.

Millennium Care is a family-run B Corp-certified provider with four homes across Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

It is committed to balancing purpose and profit by prioritising its residents and employees, making sustainability and community core values in its operations.

Hosted at Albert’s in Standish, the One in a Millennium Awards allowed employees to celebrate their achievements and be recognised for their hard work over the previous 12 months.

The team at Millennium Care celebrate at their award evening.

The awards honoured a wide range of achievements, from innovation and resilience to team spirit and individual dedication, reflecting the diverse contributions of Millennium Care’s employees.

The winners on the night were:

· Carer of the Year, awarded to Craig Jones at Lakeside Care Home, for going above and beyond with a smile on his face every day.

· Activity of the Year, presented to the Lavender Hills’ Activity Team, for supporting a resident in completing a sponsored walk for Guide Dogs UK.

· Team Spirit Award, won by Samantha Mayo & Kirsty Littler from Norley Hall Care Home, who have used their own time to decorate the home’s dementia floor.

· Milestone of the Year, Kerry Smalley from Norley Hall Care Home, for completing her Level 5 in Management & Leadership and securing a promotion to Deputy Manager at Norley Hall.

· Moment of the Year, clinched by Sabrina Myers at Lavender Hills Care Home, reigniting a residents’ passion for netball.

· Gesture of the Year, won by Diane Cann from Worthington Lake Care Home, even after retirement she has continued to make Memory Bears for residents’ families.

· Culture Champion Award, won by Kath Caddick at Norley Hall Care Home, with over 20 years of experience Kath epitomises Millennium Care.

· Innovation of the Year, awarded to Piotr Piechocki from Lavender Hills Care Home, for his fabulous work in revamping the home’s gardens.

· Resilience Award, Alison McGrath from Lakeside Care Home was a worthy winner, for overcoming breast cancer and being an inspiration to all.

· Celebration of the Year, presented to Rachel Foster at Worthington Lake Care Home, for throwing an amazing Prom for residents and staff at the home.

A selection of awards was presented to those recognised by their home’s Managers:

· Lakeside Care Home Manager’s Award – Doina Zaharia

· Lavender Hills Care Home Manager’s Award – Brandon Kay

· Norley Hall Care Home Manager’s Award – Jackie Hamilton

· Worthington Lake Care Home Manager’s Award – Rachel Foster

The annual internal awards are one of many benefits staff at the care home group receive which also includes training initiatives, access to an employee assistance programme and the Group’s Good Samaritan Fund which supports workers in unexpected financial hardship.

Omair Haider, Managing Director at Millennium Care, said:

“Our annual awards give us the opportunity to highlight and appreciate the incredible work that happens day in and day out across our homes. It's a chance to celebrate with our staff and thank them for their unwavering commitment, not only to Millennium Care’s culture and values but, most importantly, to our residents."

“As a B Corp, we want to invest in our staff whether that’s through recognition, activities to build connections or training and growth opportunities that improve their futures. We’ll continue to look for ways to do this as we open our fifth home, Langtree Care Home, and complete the Standish Care Village.”

Kerry Smalley, winner of the Milestone of the Year Award after a promotion to Deputy Manager at Norley Hall Care Home, said:

“To win an award nominated by my colleagues tops off a special period for me. We had a great time celebrating with other Millennium homes and it was a pleasure recognising the achievements of those within the Group. We’re already thinking about next year!”

Millennium Care is opening Langtree Care Home in Standish later this year which will see the completion of the Standish Care Village. A state-of-the-art care setting that will provide a unique level of continuity to the region.

For more information about Millennium Care’s innovative approach to care or to explore career opportunities in this thriving and compassionate company, visit: https://www.millennium-care.co.uk/careers/