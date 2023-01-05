Windsor House Care Home in Standish raised £360 for Good Deed Trust, a local charity supporting those diagnosed with the disease.

Part of the Millennium Care Group, Windsor House, hosted their annual festive fair with a view of supporting a local cause.

The care provider match-funded the money raised which was added to Windsor’s Residents’ Fund which is used for fun, games and activities.

LEFT TO RIGHT): Mark Aldred (Good Deeds Trust), Karen Aldred (Good Deeds Trust), Lorraine Ashall (Windsor House), Ewan Macdonald (Windsor House)

Good Deeds Trust is a small organisation set up by volunteers and runs the Dementia Buddy project which supports people living with dementia and Alzheimer’s in the community.

The charity has formed a partnership with the Alzheimer’s Society to deliver a number of Dementia Cafes across the borough, situated in libraries and other locations.

The winter fair included stalls, a tombola, entertainment, games, food and drinks and a raffle.

With generous donations from family, friends and local businesses, The Boars Head in Standish, Worden Park Mini Golf and Wigan Athletic, the home had an impressive prize table.

Ewan Macdonald, home manager at Windsor House, said: “We’re a small home with a big heart! We enjoy having events but it’s even better when we’re supporting our community. The work that Dementia Buddies does is amazing and it’s a privilege to raise money for them.

“I’d like to personally thank everyone who made our Winter Fair a success and Dementia Buddy for the great work they do!”

Mark Aldred from Goods Deeds Trust said: “Our Dementia Buddy project that we created helps local people with Dementia to live their lives. We’re a small local charity of volunteers with a big heart.

"With the help and support of Millennium Care, their staff and their residents we can now protect another 72 local people diagnosed with dementia with our Dementia Buddy devices.