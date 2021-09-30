Wigan care home worker hailed as pandemic hero

Kelly Orme (top middle) with Ash Tree House colleagues with her pandemic hero award

Kelly Orme has worked at Ash Tree House in Hindley since 2018 and has been recognised for her bravery and commitment to support others around her at the Ideal Care Awards.

Kelly was extremely worried about the effects of the virus when so little was known about it and the fear of the unknown caused her to be anxious prior to each shift.

However, with the support of colleagues, family and friends, Kelly continued to put her own feelings aside to take care of her residents, and soon became a support system for others experiencing the same feelings.

The annual Ideal Care Awards were created in 2019 to recognise, reward and pay tribute to the Ideal Carehomes staff team who go above and beyond their roles.

Judging in July determined the finalists who were invited to celebrate their achievements at a gala dinner at Casa Hotel in Chesterfield hosted by actor and comedian Shaun Williamson.

Kelly said: “I am incredibly thankful to everyone who nominated me, I truly appreciate it. Despite my own fears, I feel as if I was just doing my job, supporting others!

“I love my job at Ash Tree House and I really feel like we have a great team of people here - we are one huge family.

“I believe this award is not just for me, but for everyone at Ash Tree House.”

Shaun said: “It was a real honour to have been asked to join Ideal Carehomes at their awards ceremony.

“The stories of each finalist were incredibly moving and it made every award extremely meaningful. Congratulations to the winners, you are all such a deserving bunch of people.”

Judges on the night, commended Kelly for her approach to working on the frontline and explained to guests on the evening how her invaluable support to those around her kept everybody’s spirts and morale high.