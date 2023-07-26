Wigan care home worker tackles one million steps to raise money for dementia charity

Angela Fowler, 50, is aiming to walk one million steps from June to August as part of Dementia UK’s Summer Steps Challenge.

She works at Ash Tree House care home in Hindley and decided to tackle the challenge in honour of care workers across the UK, who are always on their feet, and to raise vital funds to support families living with dementia.

Angela said: “For the past three years I have loved getting to know the residents at Ash Tree House and how we can support them to lead independent, fulfilling lives.

Angela Fowler

"I asked myself what else I could do to support others in our community who also live with dementia, who may not have the support that our residents have, which is when I decided to take on the Summer Steps Challenge.”

Chris Durnan, the home manager at Ash Tree House, said: “We’re all really proud of Angela for taking up this challenge and we know that she will put her all into it. Angela is a huge advocate for people living with dementia, so I’m sure this won’t be the last challenge she tackles.”

Angela is now well over halfway through her Summer Steps Challenge for Dementia UK, a specialist nursing charity which supports people with all kinds of dementia and their loved ones.

