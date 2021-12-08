Wigan care service to host Christmas market to give back to the community

An array of gifts will be available at the Christmas market

The service based on 15 King street Hindley, and overseen by Community Integrated Care, has been open for just over a year and looks after a range of people.

Support worker Scott Walsh, 30, is looking forward to the event, which will take place on December 11 between 12pm-6pm.

He said: “The idea is to let people know our service is here, as well as raising a bit of money to let us get the guys out and give them something. The people who live here come from varied backgrounds and want to give a bit back to the community.

Some of the items are homemade by residents

“The residents have been creating things to make money within the service. It gives them things to do while they live here, as well as being on a donation drive that is devoted to the homeless.

“The pandemic has been difficult for everyone, but these guys rely on us to get out. Doing the crafting is a massive thing for them.”

The event will feature market stalls for people to look around at, which includes decorations, key rings, sweet cones, and other snacks.

Simon Rudd has contributed items for the market

As well as this, some items have been donated by local author and illustrator Simon Rudd, who has had a collection of books published.

Mr Walsh is also hoping visitors will donate items such as old jackets, so then they can hand them out to the homeless.

The service oversees two supported living bungalows for people with special needs, a lodge for people who need complex needs care, and 15 units where people are supported with daily tasks such as shopping and washing.

As well as the Christmas market, there are plenty of other ideas around how they can raise money.

Mr Walsh said: “We are going to walk Hadrian's Wall as well, but only in the new year, I’m not fit enough yet. My plan is to lose a couple stone before Christmas and then only put one back on.

“We will be raising money that will go towards a snooker table and other bits for the residents.”