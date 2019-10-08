Wigan care village residents get on their bikes for success in global indoor cycling contest

Residents at a Wigan care village enjoyed international success in an indoor cycling competition.

The Belong facility in Platt Bridge took part in the global Road World for Seniors 2019 contest in its state-of-the-art fitness and rehabilitation facilities, which are used to enable exercise and rehabilitation.

The cycle, which can be pedalled with hands and feet, allows participants to enhance mobility and explore the world through a attached TV screen with a choice of 1,000 virtual race routes on which to compete against counterparts in care homes round the world.

By the end the Belong residents had clocked up 500km and came sixth nationally.

A ceremony was held, opened by the president of event organiser Motitech, while medals were handed out by former national cycling champion Peter Matthews.