Wigan care village staff shortlisted for regional awards

Staff at a Wigan care village have their fingers crossed for more silverware success after being nominated for regional honours.

Several employees from the Belong facility in Platt Bridge have made the shortlists for the prestigious Great North West Care Awards. Belong is rated “outstanding” by the Care Quality Commission and the prize-giving judges have recognised that with individuals and a care team all in the running for glory on the night.

Nathan Moore is shortlisted for the Dementia Carer Award, Jenna Sheehan for the Ancillary Worker Award and Angela McEwan, who can be found cooking up a storm in the Belong kitchen, for the Care Home Cook or Chef Award. In addition the Cedar household employees at the Millers Lane care village are potentially in line to scoop the Care Team Award.

A delighted Belong Wigan general manager, Gill Menguy, said: “Whether those shortlisted for an award win their categories or not, we are all extremely proud of their work, which reflects the extremely high standards for which we are known.”