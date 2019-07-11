Wigan care worker braced for gruelling multi-marathon challenge

A care worker from the borough is taking on an arduous dual marathon challenge to raise money for people with incurable illnesses.

Michelle Brown -Crowther will take on two famous 26.2-mile events just a couple of weeks apart in aid of Wigan and Leigh Hospice (WLH) this autumn.

The senior care assistant at Shawcross Care Home in Ashton will be on the start line for the Berlin Marathon on September 29 and will then take on the event in Chicago just a fortnight later on October 13.

Michelle, from Golborne, is getting her running shoes on to help Hindley-based charity WLH provide palliative and end-of-life care for borough residents as well as supporting their families.

Remarkably Michelle, who is hoping to raise £1,000 and complete the marathons in under five hours, is taking on the gruelling challenge less than a year after a long lay-off from running.

She was inspired to support WLH as she is part of the Hospice in Your Care Home scheme which provides residential facilities including Shawcross with education and training, equipping staff to give better end-of-life care.

Michelle, 48, said: “I did the New York Marathon in 2017 but I’ve been injured for 13 months so I just began running again in January this year.

“It’s my ambition to complete all six of the Abbott World Major Marathons – New York, Berlin, London, Chicago, Tokyo and Boston.

“Whenever I do a run for charity I always pick a charity close to my heart.

“In the past I’ve raised funds for Guide Dogs for the Blind because my dad is blind and for the Alzheimer’s Society because most of our residents have dementia.

“I wanted to raise funds to support the hospice this time because of all the support the Hospice In Your Care Home team has given to us at Shawcross. I’m also quite close to a family whose relative was cared for by the hospice.

“The training from the team is great – there’s always something to take away and there is practical advice which, not only helps us with our job, but gives us confidence that we are doing it right.”

Michelle’s colleagues at Shawcross are contributing to the fund-raising efforts by holding a number of fun days and raffles.

She said: “I’m lucky to have a lot of support from friends and family but also from my work colleagues, especially my unit manager Roche Andreae and the home manager, Peter McCarten.”

Sponsor Michelle at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michelle-brown-crowther1