A singer used well-known local landmarks for a video to accompany his feel-good song celebrating Wigan Casino and northern soul.

Logan Fulster, better known as The North West Singer, is a performer in Wigan's pubs and clubs and previously made his mark with his original song about Latics called I Still Believe.

Last year he was personally invited by Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney to perform the song at The Brick Community Stadium for the first home game of the season.

Logan - better known as The North West Singer - outside Uncle Joe's Mint Balls Factory in Wigan for the video to his song Keep the Faith

For Logan's latest venture, he has delved into Wigan's rich musical heritage as the birthplace of northern soul with an upbeat song called Keep the Faith.

The video was filmed at locations such as The Old Courts, Grand Arcade shopping centre and outside Uncle Joe's Mint Balls factory.

It has been praised as a "fantastic song" by Russ Winstanley, DJ and founder of Wigan Casino's famous all-nighters.

Logan, from Standish, said: "I have performed in the pubs and clubs of Wigan for many years now and you always hear the stories of Wigan Casino. If you walked around Wigan nowadays, you wouldn't believe that we were once famous worldwide for dancing and music, that people came from far and wide to be here.

Logan's video for Keep the Faith was shot at a variety of well-known locations around Wigan, including the Old Courts building

"I wanted to write a song which pays tribute to the importance of Wigan Casino and northern soul in today's Wigan. It isn't necessarily a northern soul song, but it is a song about northern soul.

"I have been lucky to have some incredible support already and to get praise from a northern soul legend like Russ is incredible. I have also received a wonderful video message of support from Rozalla (singer of the early ‘90s hit Everybody's Free to Feel Good)."

Two dancers in the video for Keep the Faith – Chrissy Peet and John Jo – were original Wigan Casino-goers, while a third – Tony Rudd – is a passionate northern soul fan.

The song was released to online music platforms earlier this month and, despite amassing more than 100,000 streams online in a few days, just missed out on a place in the Official UK Singles Chart Top 100.

Logan began working the music scene while still a teenager and has continued to raise his profile as The North West Singer by playing cover songs around the pubs/clubs of the region. This has included performing at a range of private events such as birthdays, weddings, and corporates.