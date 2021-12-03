Wigan Casino: Memories of the famous Northern Soul venue 40 years after it closed

For it is exactly 40 years since the great Wigan Casino closed its doors for the final time.

Its famous all-nighters brought music-lovers, dancers and celebrities from far and wide.

To mark the occasion, we have mined our picture archives for some memorable moments and faces from its hey-day.

Among the performers to be seen include Roy Orbison, Dusty Springfield, The Bachelors, Englebert Humperdinck, Geno Washington, Simon Dupree and the Big Sound, and The Equals with Eddie Grant. The collection also includes legendary Casino DJ Russ Winstanley who has done so much to keep memories of the venue and its music alive to this day.

1. . Photo: FO Photo Sales

2. . Photo: FO Photo Sales

3. . Photo: FO Photo Sales

4. . Photo: FO Photo Sales