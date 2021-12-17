The plaque is dedicated to Mr M's

Mr M’s is considered the sister venue to the famous dance hall, and was based within the club.

The brand new blue plate was put up on Millgate as part of a Northern Soul celebration weekend in Wigan.

Former DJ Steve Whittle, who has recently released a book about Mr M’s, said: “It was a successful weekend, even though it was raining, and we did get cold and wet.

Former Wigan Casino DJ Steve Whittle

“I played the last record in Mr M’s 40 years ago. As a place, it is still very well thought of, even though it was such a long time ago. We had people down from all parts of the UK for the weekender. To use a modern term, the brand name is as strong as ever.”

Mr M’s, initially opened as a one-off last minute overflow room for a busy event, but proved so well liked that regulars petitioned for it to become a regular feature.

Mr Whittle’s book provides insight into what made the place so popular, with rare photos included of it in its heyday.

He decided to create the book after realising the venue still remains hugely popular to a large group of people.

“It’s only really in the last five years, that Mr M’s have started to receive the recognition it deserves, which is one of the reasons I did the book. It’s never gone away and has always been close to people’s hearts.”

Amongst the attendees at the plaque unveiling was Deputy Mayor of Wigan Marie Morgan, DJ Ian Wills and plenty of Northern Soul fans.

Money raised throughout the weekend event is set to be donated to the Christmas Wish charity, which helps disadvantaged families.