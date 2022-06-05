A free stall is available in Wigan town centre on Saturday July 9 to any local community group or charity as part of Wigan Rotary Club’s Community Day.

Participants are provided with a free-of-charge chance to raise their profile, make money and recruit new members.

A flashback to the 2018 community day

Every group ia allocated a frontage on Standishgate or Market Place to erect a table and/or gazebo and make the most of this opportunity.

A Rotary Club spokeswoman said: “The Community Day gives voluntary and community organisations the showcase to present the fantastic work they are doing in our local communities.

“To attract the public and create a great atmosphere there will be music groups and talent from the local community entertaining all day on the big stage.”

More details and the booking form can be found on Wigan Rotary Club’s website www.wiganrotary.co.uk or for more information ring 07813 471000 or email [email protected]