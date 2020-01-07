Wigan charity and community groups urged to make bids for funding

Community groups and charities across Wigan are being invited to apply for funding through the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

Applications are officially open for 2020, with more than £6m to be shared across England throughout 2020 - and anyone can nominate groups and charities benefiting communities.

Three groups will be awarded grant amounts of £2,000, £1,000 or £500 every three months.

The scheme sees money raised from the sale of reusable Bags for Life in Tesco stores across the country used to fund local projects.

And customers decide where the money goes, casting their votes for shortlisted charities using blue tokens handed out in stores.

Find out more at www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp