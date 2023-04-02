Wigan charity appeals for brave fund-raisers to take part in UK's highest sky dive

Wigan and Leigh Hospice is organising two chances to do the UK’s highest sky dive.

They will take place on June 24 and September 30 at the Black Knights Parachute Centre near Lancaster, where people with a head for heights can jump from a plane at 11,000ft or even 15,000ft off the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Jones and uncle Matt Jones will do a sky dive for the hospice in June

Events fund-raiser Chris Swinton said: “A sky dive is a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience. If doing a sky dive is on your bucket list, get in touch with us today and find out how we can make it happen. We can guide you through your fund-raising and we’ll be there on the day to offer support.

"At the same time you’ll be helping the hospice to support local people living with terminal or life-limiting illnesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants must raise at least £400 in sponsorship.