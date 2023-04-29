Wigan Youth Zone conducted a poll with their members to ask them directly what the five biggest challenges they were facing, and the results were as follows; mental health, bullying, social media pressures, peer pressure and poverty.

Additionally, the Youth Zone ran a report of the main safeguarding themes from the past months, and these were; mental health, self-harm, family relationships, online abuse, substance misuse and exploitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youth Zone members are offered 1-2-1 support

Mental health has been a crucial issue for young people in the UK for many years, but it is widely recognised that the issue has become more pronounced as a result of Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crisis.

A recent survey by Direct Line Insurance and Mind found that 95 per cent of young people are struggling with their mental health, and only 10 per cent of them love themselves completely, while UK Youth have found that more than 50 per cent of young people say that the cost-of-living crisis has had a negative impact on their mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since opening in 2013, the organisation has provided a fun and safe space for all young people aged eight-19 (up to 25 with additional needs) across the community to access for just 50p.

As a result, the charity has demonstrated that there have been tangible benefits for thousands of young people such as improved confidence, reduced isolation, increased physical activity and reduced mental health, to name a few.

The organisation also provides more specialist services, both directly and via partners, to work more intensively with young people who require additional support, including wellbeing conversations, mentoring and issues-based group work.

These interventions can make a profound impact on the lives of young people, as was the case for one senior member who had been struggling with anxiety, low self-esteem and body dysmorphia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were referred to WYZ’s 1-2-1 wellbeing service, by a trusted Youth Worker, who noticed their declining attendance and a visible difference in appearance.

They were matched with a wellbeing Youth Worker, who provided them with emotional support, guidance and coping strategies, along with helping them to access other services and activities at the Youth Zone, such as the gym, arts and music.

The young person said: "Since starting wellbeing 1-2-1 sessions, I have gained more friends with a better social life.

"I am more active and motivated to get the best out of my life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The support has helped me to address my issues that have previously held me back, achieve personal health and wellbeing goals and has resulted in my achievements at college and focus on my aspirations for University.

"Now, I am much happier with myself and looking forward to my future.”

The organisation's well-being service is part of its holistic approach to supporting young people's physical, mental and social development.

The service, funded by The Oglesby Charitable Trust, offers 1-2-1 sessions, group workshops and drop-in on topics such as stress management, self-care and resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last 12 months, Wigan Youth Zone has supported over 375 young people with 1,822 well-being sessions.

Wigan Youth Zone's CEO, Anthony Ashworth-Steen, said: "At Wigan Youth Zone, we are acutely aware of the significant challenges that the young people in our community are facing, and we are proud that we are able to play our role in providing much-needed support for 375 young people over the past year.

“But our work does not stop here.

"There are still thousands of young people that are struggling with their mental health, and we want to support as many of them as we can, which we can only do through the generosity of our existing and future, funders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad