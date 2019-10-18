Wigan charity founder Martin’s delight at award

The founder of a Wigan charity has received a prestigious award for his long-term committment to helping others.

Wigan Youth Zone former chairman and co-founder, Martin Ainscough CBE, has been recognised with a lifetime achievement award at the North West Charity Awards 2019.

Martin, from Standish, received the accolade for his relentless work in charitable organisations across the North West, in particular for his contribution to Wigan Youth Zone where he has invested both time and money.

The former chairman, who recently stood down following a decade at the helm, was made a CBE in 2016 for his philanthropic services to charity, education and young people.

After receiving the award he said: “This award is a true testament to the fantastic services Wigan Youth Zone continues to provide ever since its grand opening in 2013.

“It’s thanks to staff, past and present, board members and the community of Wigan and Leigh as a whole that we have a service for young people that we can all be truly proud of.”

Martin was succeeded as chairman by second cousin Richard Ainscough who presented the award to his predecessor at Wigan Youth Zone’s Annual Ball last weekend, which raised £75,000.

Wigan Youth Zone’s executive director, Anthony Ashworth-Steen said: “Martin, alongside our other two founders,Dave Whelan and Bill Ainscough, have been paramount to the success of a flourishing Youth Zone that we see today.

“We’re delighted that Martin’s dedication to Wigan Youth Zone over the last decade has been recognised and we’re looking forward to continuing

Martin’s legacy as Wigan Youth Zone heads into its next chapter.”

This month has been a successful one for the youth zone kicking off with Martin’s award and the annual ball.

Just days later it was announced that the charity will be receiving £108,000 from Children in Need to fund a mentoring programme for children aged between eight and 18.

Each young person will receive weekly mentoring sessions over six months to improve their mental health and wellbeing.