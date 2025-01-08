Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan charity supporting people experiencing homelessness and poverty has made an urgent plea for donations of men’s winter clothing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brick helps people in the borough in a range of ways when they are facing financial hardship or crisis.

But it says it is struggling to meet demand for men’s clothes in the current wintry weather and is seeking donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “In this severe wet and cold weather, we’re struggling to keep up with the demand for men’s winter clothing. Many people are arriving with wet feet and clothes and they desperately need your help.”

Keely Dalfen, chief executive of The Brick

Wanted items include men’s trainers and boots, joggers, jeans, warm coats, jumpers, fleeces, T-shirts, socks, underwear, hat, gloves, scarves and bags.

They can be donated at The Brick Works, 4 Hodson Street, Wigan, between 9am and 5pm on weekdays.

Donations of items other than men’s clothes can be taken to one of The Brick’s charity shops.