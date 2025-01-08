Wigan charity makes urgent plea for donations of men's clothes
The Brick helps people in the borough in a range of ways when they are facing financial hardship or crisis.
But it says it is struggling to meet demand for men’s clothes in the current wintry weather and is seeking donations.
A spokesman said: “In this severe wet and cold weather, we’re struggling to keep up with the demand for men’s winter clothing. Many people are arriving with wet feet and clothes and they desperately need your help.”
Wanted items include men’s trainers and boots, joggers, jeans, warm coats, jumpers, fleeces, T-shirts, socks, underwear, hat, gloves, scarves and bags.
They can be donated at The Brick Works, 4 Hodson Street, Wigan, between 9am and 5pm on weekdays.
Donations of items other than men’s clothes can be taken to one of The Brick’s charity shops.
