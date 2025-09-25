A charity padel day at Wigan Cotton Works to raise funds for rugby league legend Mickey Higham has had to be called off.

It was to have involvesd 15 hours of non-stop Padel on October 5, including a five-hour slot in which Rugby League legends would be available to play against and there would be live music, a raffle and lots of children’s activities.

RL royalty such as Gary Connolly, Paul Wood⁠, Sean O'Loughlin⁠, lestyn Harris⁠, Kevin Brown⁠, Sam Burgess⁠, Stef Rachford, Chris Hill⁠, Lee Briers⁠, Adrian Morley⁠ and Paul Sculthorpe had all been due to attend⁠

But organisers have today announced that unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, the event had had to be called off.

However, they have promised that it will be rescheduled and further details about that will be forthcoming.

Higham, who played for Leigh, St Helens, Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves, was originally diagnosed with Stage 3 melanoma in November 2022.

After surgery and immunotherapy he received the all-clear but in June this year, he was told the cancer had aggressively returned.

Padel is taking the country by storm, and Padel Parx is Wigan's first Padel courts - set in the heart of Wigan at the old Eckersley Mill, now the Cotton Works.